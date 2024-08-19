Previous
summer is over by kametty
Photo 1171

summer is over

A quick visit to the beach before family left for their 3 hour journey home. It felt like the end of the summer - cold wind, dull and very few people about compared to last week.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Kathryn M

