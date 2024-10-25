Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1238
ICM experiments
Camera club night with Bill Ward (actor and photographer) His two hour talk was just inspirational and his photographs amazing. You should have a look. I am tempted to pay out £120 for an afternoon lesson!
https://billwardphotography.co.uk/
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1275
photos
37
followers
18
following
339% complete
View this month »
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Latest from all albums
1232
37
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th October 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
JackieR
ace
Isn't he an inspirational speaker and his photos of mud on his walks are amazing!!1 I'll come with you on a walk with him!!
October 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close