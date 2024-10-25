Previous
ICM experiments by kametty
Photo 1238

ICM experiments

Camera club night with Bill Ward (actor and photographer) His two hour talk was just inspirational and his photographs amazing. You should have a look. I am tempted to pay out £120 for an afternoon lesson! https://billwardphotography.co.uk/
25th October 2024

Kathryn M

JackieR
Isn't he an inspirational speaker and his photos of mud on his walks are amazing!!1 I'll come with you on a walk with him!!
October 26th, 2024  
