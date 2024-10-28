Sign up
swans
Another walk along the Lancaster canal today. This is the same family of swans from yesterday, but taken two bridges further up the canal.
28th October 2024
Kathryn M
Tags
swans
Susan Wakely
ace
There seems to be a good food source amongst the weed.
October 28th, 2024
