14 / 365
abstract rocs
Image is for the WWYD-231 challenge
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1177
photos
37
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th July 2024 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
wwyd-231
