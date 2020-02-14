Sign up
Photo 2566
Geese Ice-Skating
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
2
1
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
2568
photos
170
followers
154
following
703% complete
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th February 2020 10:45am
Tags
kansas
,
kareenking
,
canadiangeese
,
melvernlake
George
ace
What a great shot and caption!
February 19th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
wow amazing capture huge fav!!!
February 19th, 2020
