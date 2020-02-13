Sign up
Photo 2562
Aeriel View of Prancing Deer
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
2564
photos
170
followers
154
following
702% complete
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th February 2020 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
kansas
,
kareenking
,
pomonalake
,
winterlandscape
