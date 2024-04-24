Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3946
Perfection in a Bowl
My daughter made a lovely breakfast for me and my husband while we visit her in Berlin to meet and bond with her newborn son, Henri. ❤️
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3946
photos
113
followers
95
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th April 2024 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
kareenking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close