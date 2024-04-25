Previous
East Berlin by kareenking
Photo 3947

East Berlin

East Berlin Haiku
By Kareen King
A communist state
Was once the view through my girl’s
window. Proof there’s hope.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Dawn ace
Interesting
April 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So many positive changes since that time.
April 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What part of East Berlin? We lived in West Berlin 1986 - 1989, visited the East a few times.
April 25th, 2024  
