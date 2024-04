Zionskirche

A Salute to Dietrich Bonhoeffer (February 4, 1906-April 9, 1945)

Haiku by Kareen King

Lutheran dissenter

Anti-Nazi dissident

Modern day martyr



Dietrich Bonhoeffer worked in the parish from 1931. After the Nazis took power he joined the resistance. He was arrested in 1944 and executed at Flossenbürg concentration camp on 5 April 1945 – just before the end of the war. A bronze memorial to him was erected on the west side of the church in 1997.