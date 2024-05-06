Previous
Turning the Other Cheek by kareenking
Photo 3955

Turning the Other Cheek

This was my husband and my attempt to imitate the sculptures on the wall of The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise