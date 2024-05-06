Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3955
Turning the Other Cheek
This was my husband and my attempt to imitate the sculptures on the wall of The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3955
photos
111
followers
95
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th May 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berlin
,
thekaiserwilhelmmemorialchurch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close