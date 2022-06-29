Previous
Deer in the City in Broad Daylight by kareenking
Photo 3342

Deer in the City in Broad Daylight

I just remarked that I rarely see deer ever since we moved from the country to the city. And then, lo and behold, a deer shows up near heavy traffic in broad daylight, kind of uncharacteristic.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Walks @ 7 ace
Such wonderful detail, she does look a tad thin though
July 2nd, 2022  
