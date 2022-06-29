Sign up
Photo 3342
Deer in the City in Broad Daylight
I just remarked that I rarely see deer ever since we moved from the country to the city. And then, lo and behold, a deer shows up near heavy traffic in broad daylight, kind of uncharacteristic.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
1
0
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th June 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
kansas
,
kareenking
Walks @ 7
ace
Such wonderful detail, she does look a tad thin though
July 2nd, 2022
