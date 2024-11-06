Sign up
Photo 4144
Uncharted Territory
Today we move into unknown territory. But isn’t that the way it’s always been? For me, I plan to have the best day I can. I took this photo on my commute to work this morning.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
2
0
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
4879
photos
107
followers
93
following
1135% complete
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th November 2024 8:53am
Tags
fog
,
kansas
,
buck
,
kareenking
Krista Marson
ace
I want to share in your optimism, but I'm mentally not there yet.
November 6th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Except it’s not really uncharted or unknown territory; the roadmap has been available. But this is a lovely photo!
November 6th, 2024
