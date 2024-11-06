Previous
Uncharted Territory by kareenking
Photo 4144

Uncharted Territory

Today we move into unknown territory. But isn’t that the way it’s always been? For me, I plan to have the best day I can. I took this photo on my commute to work this morning.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
I want to share in your optimism, but I'm mentally not there yet.
November 6th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Except it’s not really uncharted or unknown territory; the roadmap has been available. But this is a lovely photo!
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise