Photo 3532
End of Day
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
1
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
kansas
kareenking
kansasdusk
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 31st, 2023
Kareen King
@elisasaeter
thank you! ❤️
July 31st, 2023
