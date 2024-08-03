Sign up
Photo 4042
Daddy Dove
This daddy mourning dove stood by his nest just after a hawk swooped in and stole the nest with squab and eggs.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd August 2024 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
