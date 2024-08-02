Previous
Next
Fleeting Moment by kareenking
Photo 4041

Fleeting Moment

An hour later, this nest was no more. A hawk swooped in and took the entire nest, squab, and unhatched eggs. Nature is cruel. This daddy mourning dove was off duty for a millisecond when it happened.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise