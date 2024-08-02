Sign up
Photo 4041
Fleeting Moment
An hour later, this nest was no more. A hawk swooped in and took the entire nest, squab, and unhatched eggs. Nature is cruel. This daddy mourning dove was off duty for a millisecond when it happened.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
4777
photos
111
followers
94
following
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd August 2024 9:59am
Tags
kansas
,
mourningdove
,
kareenking
,
squab
