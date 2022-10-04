Sign up
Photo 478
Freedom Run on the Beach
I took the last couple of images with my iPhone. Today I took our my Nikon D610. It has been years since looking at this camera so it is almost like starting over.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Kathy Ladley
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
Tags
beach
dogs
head
hilton
