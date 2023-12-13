Previous
Royal Tern by kathyladley
Royal Tern

This was taken in South Florida. There were hundreds of these beautiful terns on the beach. Whenever people walked up to them they would fly up and then land again on the beach.
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Krista Marson ace
graceful
March 23rd, 2024  
