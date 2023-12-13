Sign up
Photo 536
Royal Tern
This was taken in South Florida. There were hundreds of these beautiful terns on the beach. Whenever people walked up to them they would fly up and then land again on the beach.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
1
0
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
537
photos
24
followers
43
following
147% complete
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th December 2023 2:08pm
Tags
birds
,
florida
,
marco island
,
royal tern
Krista Marson
ace
graceful
March 23rd, 2024
