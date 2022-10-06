Sign up
Photo 480
Bard Owl
This is a Bard owl that was rescued as a baby by Lowcountry Raptures in South Carolina. His eyes were injured, so he cannot hunt. He tours the local schools and resorts with other birds that have been rescued to teach everyone of their importance.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Kathy Ladley
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
Tags
carolina
,
head
,
owl
,
south
,
monarch
,
hilton
,
lowcountry
,
raptures
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful "portrait"!
October 7th, 2022
