Bard Owl

This is a Bard owl that was rescued as a baby by Lowcountry Raptures in South Carolina. His eyes were injured, so he cannot hunt. He tours the local schools and resorts with other birds that have been rescued to teach everyone of their importance.
6th October 2022

Kathy Ladley

I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful "portrait"!
October 7th, 2022  
