Photo 512
Crested Caracara
The northern caracara is a carnivorous scavenger that mainly feeds on carrion, but does occasionally eat fruit.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
birds
,
florida
,
caracara
