Too much water? by katriak
Photo 1453

Too much water?

Duchess loves to drink in any old ditch she finds. She especially likes watering cans. Today she hit a gold mine, but is there such thing as too much water?
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Joanne Diochon ace
She had just better be careful not to fall in.
August 11th, 2021  
