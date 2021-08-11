Sign up
Photo 1453
Too much water?
Duchess loves to drink in any old ditch she finds. She especially likes watering cans. Today she hit a gold mine, but is there such thing as too much water?
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
1
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
1453
photos
22
followers
19
following
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th August 2021 10:25am
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
She had just better be careful not to fall in.
August 11th, 2021
