Sani by katriak
Sani

Sani is feeling much better after yesterday's operation. She's not happy about the food she's offered though. She's used to kibble and chicken, but now it's just lousy wet food and cooked white fish. According to her, she's starving!
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
