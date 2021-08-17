Sign up
Photo 1459
New setup
I've done some rearranging at my desk, and Duchess approves of the pillow next to the keyboard.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
