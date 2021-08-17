Previous
Next
New setup by katriak
Photo 1459

New setup

I've done some rearranging at my desk, and Duchess approves of the pillow next to the keyboard.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise