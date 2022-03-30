Previous
Sunbather by katriak
Photo 1637

Sunbather

It's a bit too chilly to go out but Duchess enjoys the sun through the window (and lace)
30th March 2022

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Elyse Klemchuk
Duchess is a beautiful kitty lady! I like the shadow of the lace on her table, too.
March 30th, 2022  
