Photo 1787
Rounds in snow
Sani is still doing her rounds in the balcony, but she's coming in quickly. She's not very fond of snow. Other cats won't go near the balcony door in this weather.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1787
photos
24
followers
20
following
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th December 2022 11:08am
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
