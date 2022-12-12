Sign up
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 1786
Duchess
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1786
photos
24
followers
20
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th December 2022 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice shot. She looks pensive.
December 12th, 2022
Kissukka
@gardencat
You would be pensive too if there was suddenly half a meter of snow in your yard lol
December 12th, 2022
