Moving is exhausting by katriak
Photo 2059

Or actually packing. We are yet to actually move. Cats are quite worried about what's going on. They'll have their climbing trees and toys to the last minute but everything else is changing around the apartment.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Photo Details

