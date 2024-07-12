Previous
Tired by katriak
Photo 2060

Tired

Everyone is very tired after today's move. Everything went well and cats are slowly getting used to new surroundings. In the coming days they'll probably start exploring the catio and maybe also the yard in leash. Stay tuned!
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Kissukka

@katriak
