Photo 2060
Tired
Everyone is very tired after today's move. Everything went well and cats are slowly getting used to new surroundings. In the coming days they'll probably start exploring the catio and maybe also the yard in leash. Stay tuned!
12th July 2024
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
nottis
