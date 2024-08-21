Previous
Do you mind by katriak
Photo 2082

Do you mind

Do you mind going somewhere else I'm eating says Duchess to the roomba. And it obeys. Some cats are scared of vacuum cleaners, some vacuum cleaners are scared of some cats.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Joanne Diochon ace
Duchess probably established her authority when the roomba was young. ;)
August 21st, 2024  
