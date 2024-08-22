Previous
Serious outdoors by katriak
Serious outdoors

We popped to the country house for the weekend and Sani wanted to check all the places. Here, she gets to go out without a leash because there are no cars or angry dogs around
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
