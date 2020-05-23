Previous
Cozy little friends by kaylynn2150
Cozy little friends

Bought some new flowers-finally getting out a little bit!. I’m feeling a little blocked about what to photograph everyday. I’ve only been doing this since April. I don’t really know editing that well and only using an IPhone 8 which only has a single lens so it’s hard to get a lot of the effects like bokeh and changing backgrounds to Black and white and such.. .I guess I feel in a slump - everyone’s pics are so great and creative. I guess this is a muscle I have to use - to think creatively and also learning curve to compose and edit. Did anyone else feel this way early on? Any suggestions for editing apps? I have found Snapseed which I like.
Kaylynn

I'm a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Milanie ace
That is definitely the way I felt when I started 8 years ago - and sometimes still. But I know that I have learned a lot and still enjoy as much as ever. I use snapseed when I travel with my laptop as I don't have photoshop on that. There's a LOT I don't know - but a lot that I have learned thanks to 365. Stay with it. You're starting off nicely.
May 24th, 2020  
Kaylynn
@milaniet thank you
May 24th, 2020  
