Cozy little friends

Bought some new flowers-finally getting out a little bit!. I’m feeling a little blocked about what to photograph everyday. I’ve only been doing this since April. I don’t really know editing that well and only using an IPhone 8 which only has a single lens so it’s hard to get a lot of the effects like bokeh and changing backgrounds to Black and white and such.. .I guess I feel in a slump - everyone’s pics are so great and creative. I guess this is a muscle I have to use - to think creatively and also learning curve to compose and edit. Did anyone else feel this way early on? Any suggestions for editing apps? I have found Snapseed which I like.