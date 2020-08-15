Sign up
Sometimes you just gotta...
We don’t go out much at all but went to eat Mexican food this evening and listen to music. We wore masks and socially distanced on patio- hopefully it will be ok
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I'm a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
night
,
drinks
,
saturday
