Previous
Next
Sometimes you just gotta... by kaylynn2150
117 / 365

Sometimes you just gotta...

We don’t go out much at all but went to eat Mexican food this evening and listen to music. We wore masks and socially distanced on patio- hopefully it will be ok
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise