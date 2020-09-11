Previous
Promise Box From my grandma’s table by kaylynn2150
I remember this little verse holder on my grandmas table. Now my grandkids read a verse from it before we say the blessing when we sit down for a meal. I hope it’s a sweet memory for them and a tradition they will keep.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Anne ace
That's so lovely. Great way to build memories
September 12th, 2020  
