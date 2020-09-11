Sign up
145 / 365
Promise Box From my grandma’s table
I remember this little verse holder on my grandmas table. Now my grandkids read a verse from it before we say the blessing when we sit down for a meal. I hope it’s a sweet memory for them and a tradition they will keep.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
11th September 2020 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bible
,
bread
,
daily
,
tradition
,
verses
Anne
ace
That's so lovely. Great way to build memories
September 12th, 2020
