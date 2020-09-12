Previous
Batter up by kaylynn2150
Batter up

My 14 year old granddaughter at bat - so nice to have a little normalcy
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Melvina McCaw
Yes I can hardly wait! Nice!
September 16th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great candid shot
September 16th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely shot! She has great form!
September 16th, 2020  
