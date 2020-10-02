Sign up
164 / 365
Yea or Nay
Candy corn!! kinda like cilantro- you either love it or hate it!
(My grandmas candy dish)
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd October 2020 8:03pm
autumn
,
candy
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I love it....yum!
October 3rd, 2020
amyK
ace
Guilty. (Like the pov on this...you are almost out, better get more!) :)
October 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Haven't noticed these in ages - like Amy's comment
October 3rd, 2020
Pat Thacker
Lovely colourful candies, they look very tasty.
October 3rd, 2020
