Bartender 2020
At my favorite restaurant sitting outside on patio looking in the window at bartender masked up and working hard. We’re all in this together world!!
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
bartender
,
2020
Milanie
ace
Made a neat shot.
October 4th, 2020
