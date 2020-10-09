Previous
Next
Care for a mimosa?? by kaylynn2150
170 / 365

Care for a mimosa??

Sweet Mimosa Bar set up at my nieces wedding shower. Unfortunately I couldn’t partake due to my Whole 30 restrictions. I did however pour flavored sparkling water in a fluted glass with fruit ...
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise