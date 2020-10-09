Sign up
Care for a mimosa??
Sweet Mimosa Bar set up at my nieces wedding shower. Unfortunately I couldn’t partake due to my Whole 30 restrictions. I did however pour flavored sparkling water in a fluted glass with fruit ...
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
