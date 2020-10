We Dodged another bullet...

Well Hurricane Delta went in just west of us. . Poor Louisiana’s gotten hit again - some of the same cities that Hurricane Laura hit 6 weeks ago. So went to Target and remembered I hadn’t taken a photo yet. Thought I would show the juxtaposition of the skyscape I looked to the East and the sun is setting with little cloud coverage. I turn to the West and there’s dark ominous clouds from the outer bands of the storm. Quite blustery out too.