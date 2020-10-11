Previous
Next
Falling into fall by kaylynn2150
172 / 365

Falling into fall

Decorating for fall and waiting for another cold snap - that would be under 90 degrees - lol . It was hot again today but I think a cool front is coming soon.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise