217 / 365
Old man “Miller”
I love him so.. just turned 11… he’s a big boy with a big heart!!!
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
black
,
pets
,
mix
,
lab
sarah
ace
What a handsome boy happy birthday sugar face
June 29th, 2021
