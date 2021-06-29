Previous
Old man “Miller” by kaylynn2150
217 / 365

Old man “Miller”

I love him so.. just turned 11… he’s a big boy with a big heart!!!
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
sarah ace
What a handsome boy happy birthday sugar face
June 29th, 2021  
