Rinse, Repeat by kaylynn2150
Rinse, Repeat

The masks were gone - now- rinse and repeat 2020.
Stairway at work - top floor is closed due to 2 recent COVID cases.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
