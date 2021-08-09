Sign up
232 / 365
Rinse, Repeat
The masks were gone - now- rinse and repeat 2020.
Stairway at work - top floor is closed due to 2 recent COVID cases.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
232
photos
57
followers
157
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
9th August 2021 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairway
,
covid
