Previous
Next
Another Look by kclaire
124 / 365

Another Look

into the same shop window.

Golden rooster in b/w.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

bytheway

ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise