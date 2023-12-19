Previous
Morning View from My Window. by kclaire
339 / 365

Morning View from My Window.

I have never seen such a sunrise. Incredibly plastic, clouds that cast a shadow on themselves.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Wonderful!
December 29th, 2023  
