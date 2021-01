Vodník (literally waterman) is a creature from Czech fairy tales. He lives in ponds and tries to drown people when they happen to swim in their territory. He stores the souls of the drowned in porcelain cups with lid. When the lid of the cup is removed, the soul can escape and be liberated.Sometimes people decorate their ponds with a statue of a waterman.More about vodník: https://blog.willamette.edu/worldnews/2009/11/13/czech-mystical-creatures/ And here some music - symphonic poem Vodník (Water Goblin) by Antonín Dvořák (1896): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssBzdJTGYhI . I like this version.