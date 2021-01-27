Previous
Next
From My Lunchtime Walks:Murals and Remnants of Snow. by kclaire
129 / 365

From My Lunchtime Walks:Murals and Remnants of Snow.

27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

bytheway

ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise