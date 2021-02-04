Previous
Levitating Tree. by kclaire
Levitating Tree.

Water surface as a perfect mirror. Is the tree in the picture levitating or can we see only half of it, the rest only an ilusion?

The whole day spent in beaver swamps. The whole day the magic of water.
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
Esther Rosenberg ace
It sure looks like it...nice shot
February 10th, 2021  
