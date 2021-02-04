Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
145 / 365
Levitating Tree.
Water surface as a perfect mirror. Is the tree in the picture levitating or can we see only half of it, the rest only an ilusion?
The whole day spent in beaver swamps. The whole day the magic of water.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bytheway
ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
147
photos
20
followers
52
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) plus
Taken
4th February 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
mirror
,
water
,
levitating
Esther Rosenberg
ace
It sure looks like it...nice shot
February 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close