Parking, Nothing Special. by kclaire
Parking, Nothing Special.

We went shopping in the evening and my daughter asked me to take this picture. It was evening, foggy weather, and there was a strange calm in the parking lot in front of the store.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
