148 / 365
Parking, Nothing Special.
We went shopping in the evening and my daughter asked me to take this picture. It was evening, foggy weather, and there was a strange calm in the parking lot in front of the store.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
bytheway
ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
151
photos
20
followers
52
following
41% complete
View this month »
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) plus
Taken
7th February 2021 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
