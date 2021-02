From My Lunchtime Walks: The Owl.

The owls have a special meaning for me. 28 years ago I attended a scout group and its name was the Owls. I left the group together with a couple of other friends two years later after some things changed. We are still in contact (I have also my best friend from this scout group) and we still call us “the Owls” and we still write our chronicle.

In the last days during my lunchtime walks I have collected the owls on the facades in my town – and this here is one of them.