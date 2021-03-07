Sign up
175 / 365
First Flowers of Spring.
Today we found a first flowering coltsfoot. Spring is coming.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
bytheway
ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
7th March 2021 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coltsfoot
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice POV, very pretty.
March 13th, 2021
