First Flowers of Spring. by kclaire
First Flowers of Spring.

Today we found a first flowering coltsfoot. Spring is coming.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice POV, very pretty.
March 13th, 2021  
