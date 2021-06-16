Previous
Next
The Path. by kclaire
267 / 365

The Path.

They didn´t mow the grass in our housing estate, but created paths through the lawns.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

bytheway

ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Curiousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a good plan. Makes for a lovely scene.
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise