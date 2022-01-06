Previous
Next
Noon on the Main Square. by kclaire
326 / 365

Noon on the Main Square.

From my lunchtime walks.
6th January 2022 6th Jan 22

bytheway

ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Curiousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Is that still a Christmas tree?
March 6th, 2022  
bytheway ace
@dutchothotmailcom Yes, it is. The photo was taken on the 6th January. I´m just a little late with my photos from last months but I want to fill in the gaps in my diary, because I take the project 365 as a diary - the photo always corresponds to the day I place it. So it's not a selection of my best photos, but a selection of moments from my days/life. And if I don't have a photo from that day at all, I'm trying to find one from the past years with the same date. This is my way of creating the 365 project.
March 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise