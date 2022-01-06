Sign up
Noon on the Main Square.
From my lunchtime walks.
6th January 2022
6th Jan 22
bytheway
ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Curiousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
330
photos
24
followers
50
following
90% complete
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Is that still a Christmas tree?
March 6th, 2022
bytheway
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Yes, it is. The photo was taken on the 6th January. I´m just a little late with my photos from last months but I want to fill in the gaps in my diary, because I take the project 365 as a diary - the photo always corresponds to the day I place it. So it's not a selection of my best photos, but a selection of moments from my days/life. And if I don't have a photo from that day at all, I'm trying to find one from the past years with the same date. This is my way of creating the 365 project.
March 6th, 2022
